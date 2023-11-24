EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

All are invited to join the South Sound Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition Breakfast on Thursday morning, Dec. 14, 2023, starting at 7:30 a.m.

This breakfast event will be held at Highline College’s Student Union, Building #8.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – in partnership with the entire coalition – will also present its 2024 Legislative Priorities to the business community as well as local legislators.

Discussion Topics Include:

Public Safety

Attainable Housing

Transportation

Schedule:

Breakfast & Networking: 7:30 a.m.

Program begins at 8 – 9:30 a.m.

Fees/Admission:

Individual Reservation: $40

Sponsored Table of Eight: $500

Sponsorships are Available:

Interested in sponsoring this event? Please email

