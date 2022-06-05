Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a woman was killed in a fire in the 1300 block of South 200th Street in SeaTac (map below) on Sunday morning, June 5, 2022.

Officials said that a mother and her adult son were inside the house during the blaze, and the son was able to escape. Sadly, the mother was not.

Puget Sound Fire, King County Fire District No. 2, South King Fire & Rescue responded to the 2-alarm residential fire.

The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.

