SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Renton this weekend.

The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:

This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light. 

Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard. 

Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU? 

There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind! 

Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater. 

This is the house you were waiting for. 

You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map hereor see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $575,000
  • MLS Number: 2031436
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year built: 1954
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.
  • Lot: 0.42 Acres

TOUR/PHOTOS:

Click here to take a virtual tour of this home.

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up – this cute Renton rambler LIVES BIG:

Once inside, the hardwood floors connect you from the living room to dining, into both bedrooms & to the bath. 

The living room has lots of natural light and opens to the surprisingly large dining room leading into the kitchen w/newer dishwasher, gas range and vinyl floor. 

The bonus room has an ADA entrance from the front deck ramp & lots of possible uses. 

Enjoy the large bathroom w/double sinks, newer tile floor and tube surround. 

Don’t miss the beautiful fenced back yard w/huge deck, pergola, garden paths w/roses and more. 

3 garden sheds, arbor, patio, lawn; relaxing! 

Off street parking for 6 cars &/or RV or boat. 

Newer roof, furnace, instant water heater & washer. 

Great location to shopping, freeways & schools.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 16150 119th Avenue SE Renton, WA 98058 (map here, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $499,950
  • MLS Number: 2037466
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1958
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,080 s.f.
  • Lot Size SqFt: 9,202

IINCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

