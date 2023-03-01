By Alia Sinclair

Here’s a recap of the SeaTac City Council Meeting that happened on Tuesday night, Feb. 28, 2023:

Public Comments

A resident thanked the council for their efforts to protect green spaces and urged further protection of North SeaTac Park. Currently, the park is zoned as ‘aviation commercial,’ and therefore is at risk for urban expansion. The speaker urged the council to consider re-zoning North SeaTac Park as a park to ensure the safety of the life-saving protection trees provide.

New City Employee

City Manager Carl Cole introduced new city employee and Civil Engineer, Pavel Moskvitin. Moskvitin has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Seattle University and enjoys traveling, exploring new foods, and spending time with his 1-year-old son. Moskvitin was warmly welcomed by the council and expressed his happiness to be there.

Mercy Angle Lake Family Housing Project

A public hearing was held on the proposed development agreement with Mercy House for the new construction of a residential building containing 130 units of permanently affordable housing. 24 of these units would be specifically set aside for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults. The housing structure would include a multi-level parking garage and would cover 0.77 acres of property and be accessible via S. 200th Street and 26th Ave S.

Below are digital renderings of the proposed structure.