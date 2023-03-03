Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Kent and Burien this weekend.

The first Open House is one of the nicest homes in an over 55 Park:

Spacious, immaculate home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

You’ll love the open flow of all the rooms. Huge extra nice kitchen with plenty room for table and chairs.

Private master suite has extra large closets and its own generous bath.

At the other end of the home are two big bedrooms and another full bathroom.

Kick back and enjoy sitting on the covered front deck or the ultra private covered back deck.

Extremely private and safe neighborhood. Beautiful Club House has a sitting room that has over stuffed leather furniture with a fireplace, a large kitchen & banquet room.

A fun billiard/card room.

Pool and Hot tub on the patio.

Dog park down by the lake.

Lots of walking spaces.

RV/Boat parking.