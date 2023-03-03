SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with Monday night’s (Feb. 27, 2023) robbery of BigFoot Java in SeaTac (map below).

Police say that at 10:45 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a robbery at the coffee shop, which is just off of Military Road South. A second BigFoot Java in Renton was also robbed that night.

Two masked men robbed the shop at gunpoint, before driving away in a stolen SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The stolen SUV was located in the 21600 block of 14th Ave South in Burien, and one of the suspects was located and booked into the Youth Detention Center.

